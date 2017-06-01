Get to Know the Height Gage

Height gages have achieved a nearly universal presence in the quality control world. It is rare to see a QC department without at least one or two of these instruments. This commonality makes it easy to overlook just how accurate and flexible these devices are. They measure much more than the term “height gage” would imply.

In order to illustrate the full capability of modern height gages, here are examples of height gage technology from the simplest to the most advanced.