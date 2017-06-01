Engineering Classic Design

Morgan has been producing high quality handcrafted motor vehicles since 1909 and at the current Malvern Hills facility in Worcestershire, UK, since 1913. Today they produce their modern take on a British classic with a variety of traditional and modern vehicles, which embody Morgan’s heritage but embraces modern technologies. The traditional Morgan 4/4 is the longest running production vehicle in the world and has built up iconic status during that time. Today it is manufactured by a series of hand crafted and super-plastically formed aluminum panels, a high-end process reserved for advanced aerospace applications and limited series exotic sports cars.

From its 3-wheeler origins emerges a striking vehicle in the shape of the EV3 Morgan new electric design. The Morgan EV3, looks at the world of zero emissions motoring from an entirely different perspective. What if an all-electric vehicle was bespoke made, hand crafted and exhilarating to drive? The EV3 embraces new technology, delivers responsive driving excitement and continues to celebrate traditional British motor manufacturing. Morgan is showcasing the final pre-production phase car which reveals the restyled body and interior. Weighing less than 500kg, the all-electric 3 Wheeler has a range of 150 miles.