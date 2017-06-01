The Transition to AS9100:2016(D)

By now, you have most likely heard about the upcoming transition to AS9100:2016(D) and the 9110/9120 equivalents. As with any change, this one has its fair share of rumors and opinions.

Before we get into what has changed, let’s talk about why the change came to be. The 9001:2008 standard was due for revision, and, as the base document for the AS91XX-series, a change to the ISO document resulted in a change to the AS documents. Additionally, another key ISO document (ANNEX SL) was released to provide a more consistent layout to all quality management system standards, making their future integration easier. This changes the structure from the familiar eight-clause approach to a new ten-clause layout, with topics being rearranged into new locations.