High-Speed Cameras Help Digital Image Correlation Show Its Strength

June 1, 2017
Engineers and researchers typically reach for sensors when they want to evaluate the stress-strain characteristics of materials or look at how applied forces affect objects, but now there’s a better way.
Rather than directly instrumenting the object under study, you can use high-speed cameras and specialized software to optically measure deformation, displacement, and strain. The technique is called Digital Image Correlation (DIC), and it’s rapidly growing in popularity in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries.