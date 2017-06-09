Basler AG Acquires Mycable GmbH

AHRENSBURG, GERMANY — Basler AG concluded the takeover of mycable GmbH. Mycable Founder and Managing Director Michael Carstens-Behrens will continue to work for mycable GmbH and Basler AG in the future.

With the acquisition of mycable, Basler intends to increase its market penetration in the rapidly growing field of embedded vision technology. At the same time, Basler wants to significantly reduce the integration efforts of embedded vision technologies for its customers. With its camera module series dart, Basler has been addressing a wide range of applications in the field of embedded vision for more than two years. mycable GmbH is an experienced provider in the field of consulting and development of embedded computing architectures.

Customers who want to use Basler camera modules, but are hesitant due to the time-consuming integration of embedded processing platforms, will benefit from the merger and the associated competence expansion. "Together, we have a great potential to make Embedded Vision technology usable for a broad range of users," said Arndt Bake, chief marketing officer, CMO.

For mycable the vision market is already its strongest market segment and Basler offers mycable an ideal platform for the marketing of its products and services. "We will benefit from Basler's global sales and service network and its strong brand to provide our know-how and achieve the best possible growth in the embedded vision market," says Michael Carstens-Behrens, managing director of mycable.

mycable GmbH is a consulting company in the area of embedded computing systems. Founded in 2001, the 13 employees of mycable GmbH support their customers in the selection of embedded computing architectures. Consulting and conceptual designs as well as prototypes and serial products are developed within the framework of a customer order. If necessary, mycable also coordinates the production of prototypes and small batches. mycable’s customers are primarily active in the automotive and computer vision industry.

For more information, visit www.baslerweb.com.