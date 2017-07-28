White Papers

Compression After Impact Testing of Composite Material

July 28, 2017
KEYWORDS ASTM testing / compression testing / Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
Compression after impact (CAI) testing involves subjecting a specimen to a prescribed impact load, checking the state of damage to the specimen by a nondestructive method, and then performing compression testing of that specimen. This article describes CAI testing performed according to the ASTM D7137 standard test method.

