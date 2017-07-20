Jesse Garant Metrology Center Invests $15 million to Expand Part Inspection Services

DEARBORN, MI — Jesse Garant Metrology Center expanded its operations to accommodate the growing demand for high-volume part inspection for pre-production and production validation.

As part of a five year, $15 million roll-out investment in technology, Jesse Garant Metrology Center’s latest expansion includes a more diverse range of advanced imaging systems, including industrial CT systems for inspecting large parts and assemblies.

“Our services are not only to provide our customers with the essential data they need to make qualified decisions, but to help meet the growing demand for larger scale part inspection projects, and continue to be a supporting role in the advancement of industry,” said Jesse Garant, president.

With three locations within Michigan and Ontario, the company’s centrally located labs primarily serve as a hub for the automotive and aerospace industries. Through this investment, the company will continue to be the largest Industrial CT scanning service provider in North America with the greatest diversity of inspection systems available today. “This expansion means we’re able to easily adapt to industry and meet the challenges of part inspection,” added Garant.

The expansion will also involve new CT equipment for preproduction dimensional metrology, capable of obtaining highly accurate data for precise 3D measurements of both external and internal part features. Calibrated to NIST traceable artifacts, these new machines will help manufacturers in various industries maintain the quality and consistency of their preproduction parts and assemblies. The company’s metrology services will also provide critical first article data for fulfilling PPAP/AS9102 Form 3 requirements, helping expedite the preproduction inspection process.

With clients ranging from local businesses to multinational corporations, the company has undergone steady expansion to meet demands from manufacturers around the globe. Jesse Garant Metrology Center has been acknowledged for achievements in business excellence from both government and industry organizations.

For more information, visit jgarantmc.com.