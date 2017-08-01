Eddyfi IRIS Product Family

Dedicated to advanced NDT inspection technologies, Eddyfi expanded its portfolio of internal rotating inspection system (IRIS) products to support tubing as small as 12.7 mm (0.5 in) in outside diameter (OD) to pipes as large as 168 mm (6.6 in) in OD.

Since its introduction in 2012, Eddyfi’s IRIS kit has become known worldwide as the best system for fast and accurate IRIS inspections. Eddyfi now adds a high-performance 8.5 mm (0.335 in) micro-turbine to its lineup, as well as all the necessary accessories to address small-diameter tubes such as a robust and innovative extra-small centering device. Similarly, a cleverly-designed extra-large centering device now allows inspecting large diameter pipes.

The expanded IRIS line benefits from real-time A-scans with independent and dedicated signal gates to ease acquisition setup, as well as projected and C-scan views for reliable indication measurement. NDT

Eddyfi Technologies

