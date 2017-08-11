Framos and Pyxalis Expand Cooperation Worldwide for Custom Image Sensors

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Framos, a global image sensor distributor, and Pyxalis, a custom image sensor supplier, extended their collaboration.

Framos has worked with Pyxalis for several years and has now entered into a formal agreement. This partnership provides Framos partners with fully customized, high performance sensors, including sensor specification elaboration support, sensor architecture, design, prototyping, validation, industrialization and manufacturing using the best silicon imaging technologies worldwide. This technology partnership significantly enhances Framos’ imaging solutions portfolio which includes Sony, ON Semiconductor, and Teledyne e2v.

Image sensor technology is a highly-developed field where a great number of manufacturers provide the market with thousands of sensor varieties for most off-the-shelf applications. However, for high performance systems in the fields of Automotive, Consumer, Medical and Security, sometimes a custom design is required. Pyxalis, having already created custom sensors in these industries, represents an interesting alternative to currently established sensors with capabilities in time of flight, super low noise pixels, processor based SOCs and very-high-speed, or high dynamic architectures. Camera manufacturers with the goal of creating premium products with more added value strive for customization, too. In addition, for consumer grade products, customization is a must for companies who want to differentiate themselves from competitors with an exclusive sensor.

Sebastien Dignard, president of Framos Technologies Inc., stated, “In this day and age, as technology is rapidly changing in the sensor space, we are happy to partner with Pyxalis to offer our customers more options to suit their sensor needs. Our business innovation and coverage make this agreement a great complement to the Framos portfolio to support our customers along the complete imaging value chain from now, as well as customized sensors to complete systems.”

“We’re delighted to work with Framos Technologies in Europe and North America. As a seven-year-old company supplying custom image sensors, we’ve built successful partnerships with customers in many applications from niche markets (aerospace, scientific, defense) to medium volume (industrial, medical) and consumer markets (biometrics, automotive). Thanks to this cooperation with Framos, it is now time to reach a larger market and to provide our capabilities and technologies to a greater number of customers.” says Philippe Rommeveaux, PYXALIS president and CEO.

For more information, visit www.framos.com/us/.