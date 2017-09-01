FARO Next Gen FaroArm

FARO® introduced the new FARO® QuantumS FaroArm®. This introduction extends FARO value and performance in the manufacturing inspection process through performance and durability, enhanced ergonomics and extreme portability.

The QuantumS is certified to ISO 10360 -12:2016, the most rigorous international measurement quality standard in existence. This global standard, unlike the various regional standards such as VDI/VDE 2617, establishes the consistent, critical testing procedures that enable objective performance comparisons across any and all Articulated Arm Coordinate Measuring devices. Also, the QuantumS sets a new standard for ruggedness as it tests to the International Electrical Commission (IEC 60068 -2) standards for shock, vibration and temperature stress relief. Next, with the addition of the FAROBluTM Laser Line Probe HD, the QuantumS continues to deliver maximum measurement consistency for both direct-to-parts contact and non-contact requirements in every working environment. Finally, FARO improves end user productivity by enabling users to capture more, richer detail faster than any other comparable product on the market.

The advanced man-machine interface and enhanced ergonomics make the FARO QuantumS a virtual extension of the human arm and enables up to 15% less effort and fatigue for the operator with direct, contact only units. This increase in both comfort and portability increases operator productivity by facilitating continuous use over extended periods during the workday.

QuantumS advances the concept of true portability and ensures additional floor reach by up to 40%. Advanced wireless capability ensures that the reliability of cable-free scanning and probing is comparable to scanning and probing with a cable attachment. Furthermore, the availability of dual, hot swappable batteries supports continuous operation anywhere on the factory floor without the need for external power.

FARO

www.faro.com/faroarm