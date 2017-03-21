Midwest Metal Manufacturing Company Announces Expanded Facilities to Support Growth

WATSEKA, IL — T&D Metal Products, a third-generation family-owned manufacturing company, is expanding its shipping and receiving, trucking and engineering services.

The company has experienced 54 percent growth in the past five years, which has resulted in tripling the trucking fleet to meet shipping demands as well as adding an additional 40,000 square-feet of space. The company has a diverse customer base and serves agriculture, trucking, telecomm, health care and automotive.

“I started working at T&D when I was 10 years old which has given me experience in all aspects of the business from shipping and receiving, maintenance, trucking and more,” said Shane Dittrich, president and CEO of T&D Metal Products. “When I took over the company in 2012, I made it a priority to build a world-class business that embraces change with the capability to adapt to ever changing economies.”

T&D has made a name for themselves with their concept-to-completion approach. The engineering team works with customers to improve product development and reduce costs. Just recently the company saved a customer over 2 million through the standardization of parts and the streamlining of the manufacturing process.

“I purposefully set up T&D to be a one-stop-shop for our customers. We manage the design and prototype, fabrication, inventory and freight, as well as assembly, finishing and packaging. Our business model reduces our customer’s cost and increases process efficiency,” said Dittrich.

T&D has also doubled their sales department to manage customer inquiries while focusing on client retention and growth. The company is based out of Watseka, IL and is the main employer within the community. In fact, when many manufacturers were suffering from the economic downturn in 2007, T&D made the commitment to stay in Watseka.

“Since joining the company, I have been impressed with Shane’s vision to diversify into additional markets with the goal to double revenue by 2020,” said Seth Yon, director of business development at T&D Metal Products. “Pride in workmanship, customer relationships and community has built a strong foundation for future success.”

The next 5 years will see an additional 50 percent revenue growth for the company with a focus on building the next generation of leadership.

“The team at T&D works with a sense of urgency in taking care of customer needs from collaborating on a design concept, reducing cost to quality production and on time delivery,” said Kevin Bevard, Komatsu PMO.

For additional information about T&D Metal Products, visit www.tdmetal.com.