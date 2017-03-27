DuPont Performance Materials Announces High-Performance Materials for 3D Printing  

WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont Performance Materials announces participation in the 3D printing industry at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference by showcasing high-performance materials in filament forms of DuPont Hytrel thermoplastic elastomers, DuPont Zytel nylons, and DuPont Surlyn ionomers.

The expansion of these high-performance materials into the realm of 3D printing will enable users to achieve the true benefits of 3D printing (greater design freedom, light weighting, reduced product development cycles and much more), allowing for rapid prototyping, part production and mass customization.

“We are very excited about the addition of these new filament-based products to our existing portfolio and the progress made in the launch of these products for the 3D printing industry," said Rahul Kasat, business development leader, DuPont Performance Materials. "We believe these products will help our customers meet their needs for prototyping and manufacturing using 3D printing as this technology continues to get adopted across multiple industries.”

For more information, visit www.3DPrintingSolutions.DuPont.com.