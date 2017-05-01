Teledyne DALSA Calibir GX Thermal Cameras

Teledyne DALSA launched its Calibir GX series of long wave infrared (LWIR) cameras for industrial vision applications. Built to achieve frame rates of up to 90 fps, the shutterless and small form-factor GX series are ideal for non-destructive testing in applications that include food inspection, parts and packaging, and electronics inspection.

The Calibir GX series of thermal cameras are available in 320 x 240, and 640 x 480 resolutions and feature shutter-less operations. With radiometric functionality, the cameras can accurately measure temperatures between -25°C and +125°C. Advanced calibration allows the camera to deliver images within milliseconds upon power-up, without shutter. GX thermal cameras deliver continued stable performance and are an ideal choice for long-running, remote monitoring systems.

Key Features:

Resolutions: 320 x 240 and

640 X 480

NETD: <= 65 mK at 30 fps

Frame rates: up to 90 fps

Compact size: 29 x 29 x 29 mm

Shutterless operation or integrated mechanical shutter

Radiometric performance (optional): scene temperature range from -25°C to +125°C

Advanced trigger options

GigE Interface

Teledyne DALSA | www.teledynedalsa.com