Eddyfi Technologies Expands, Invests CA$13.75 Million in New Offices

QUÉBEC, CANADA — Eddyfi hosted a groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of construction on the new Eddyfi Technologies complex.

The new offices and integrated research center are at the heart of a project estimated at CA$13.75 million. Located in the Michelet Innovation Space in Québec, the new building will serve to propel and strengthen Eddyfi Technologies’ brand image on the international market. The complex, beyond being the home for Eddyfi Technologies’ headquarters, will feature a research center, a demo/visitors center, and a production unit. The research center will be equipped with laboratories and top-of-the-line equipment intended to develop new products and test innovative solutions for our customers.

“Our roots are right here in Québec, so we are very proud to keep growing in the city where it all started. The Eddyfi Technologies complex will give us the means to bring our equipment and know-how to a new level, to open up new markets. This latest project will also allow us to combine the company’s effervescence with the city’s attractiveness for workers,” said Martin Thériault, Eddyfi Technologies president and CEO.

For more information, visit www.eddyfi.com.