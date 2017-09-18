Jenoptik Board Extends CFO Contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by Additional Five Years

The supervisory board of Jenoptik AG made the unanimous decision in favor of early extension of the contract of Chief Financial Officer Hans-Dieter Schumacher by five years until March 31, 2023.

Hans-Dieter Schumacher has been a member of the executive board since 2015.

“This is a clear signal not just for the continuity and stability of the company’s management but above all for the group’s growth strategy. Under the leadership of Dr. Stefan Traeger, who took over as chairman of the executive board for three years in May 2017, the existing executive board team will further develop Jenoptik into a leading international technology group in the coming years,” said Matthias Wierlacher, chairman of the supervisory board of Jenoptik AG.

Within the executive board, Hans-Dieter Schumacher is responsible for the areas of accounting, controlling, treasury, taxes, and IT, and starting in October 2017, the areas of audit, real estate, and general procurement as well.

Dr. Stefan Traeger, chairman of the executive board at Jenoptik AG, said: “I am looking forward to continuing to work with my colleague on the executive board. Together we will continue to advance Jenoptik in the interests of our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

As before, president and CEO Dr. Stefan Traeger has been responsible for the areas of strategy and innovation management, communications and marketing, human resources, and legal. His new areas of responsibility include investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and compliance and risk.

In addition to extending Hans-Dieter Schumacher’s contract, the supervisory board also approved the adjustments of responsibilities proposed by the executive board.

