New Products

Polytec TopMap Pro.Surf Metrology System

Polytec TopMap Pro.Surf Metrology System
October 1, 2017
KEYWORDS non-contact inspection / Polytec / Surface Metrology Solution / TopMap
Reprints
No Comments

The Polytec TopMap Pro.Surf is a non-contact surface metrology system ideal for reporting parameters such as flatness, step-height, parallelism and waviness. The tele-centric design facilitates unclipped measurement of deep holes without the risk for crash. A single scan measures surfaces 43mm X 32mm (without stitching) and recessed up to 70mm.

Polytec Inc.

(949) 943-3033

www.polytec.com

Booth 512

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.