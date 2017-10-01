Polytec TopMap Pro.Surf Metrology System
October 1, 2017
No Comments
The Polytec TopMap Pro.Surf is a non-contact surface metrology system ideal for reporting parameters such as flatness, step-height, parallelism and waviness. The tele-centric design facilitates unclipped measurement of deep holes without the risk for crash. A single scan measures surfaces 43mm X 32mm (without stitching) and recessed up to 70mm.
Polytec Inc.
(949) 943-3033
Booth 512
