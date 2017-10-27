VJ Technologies and Datest Partner in West Coast Inspection Services, Showroom and Demonstration Center

BOHEMIA, NY — VJ Technologies (VJT), a global provider of digital x-ray inspection system and services solutions, will partner with Datest (ABM Test Inc.) on a West Coast inspection services center, showroom and demonstration facility.

In the agreement, Datest will provide their Fremont, CA facility and personnel for the inspection services center, showroom and demonstration center. VJ Technologies and its line of imaging systems, will provide a high precision (5-10 micron) micro focus DR/CT system, VJT’s Vi3 DR software and Fraunhofer’s VOLEX CT software, and all associated DR and CT workstations.

NAS410 Level II and Level III personnel will be available, as needed, as part of the new service. Other VJT products and services will be on display and available for use and demonstrations. Training and consultation services will also be featured. Quick-turnaround inspection and failure analysis services will be available to all industry sectors, building on Datest’s well-known and highly successful printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) failure analysis service of the past 5 years. VJT will also back up Datest for high-energy x-ray applications at its New York and Connecticut facilities.

“Having Datest as our partner and adding a West Coast inspection services location will be great for both companies,” said Vijay Alreja, CEO, VJ Technologies. “This location will add greater flexibility and convenience for our customers while improving response time for existing customers in the area.”

“Adding VJT’s products and services to our facility will help our growing company add to our total inspection service offerings, while improving performance and productivity,” said Robert A. Boguski, Jr., president of Datest. “In addition to excellent customer service, our goal is to use the best equipment available and respond with a tailored solution to every client’s needs. It’s all about speed of delivery and flexibility. We think we’ve perfected the operating model for quick-turnaround x-ray services; now we need to broaden our service offering to other industry sectors. In all business areas our key client remains the same: An engineer with a problem, in need of an immediate solution. The movement of large dollars typically depend on that solution. We need to deliver an answer, in the form of images showing the root cause of failure, as quickly as possible. The VJ Team are Datest’s right partners for this challenging and dynamic application.”

For more information, visit vjt.com and datest.com.