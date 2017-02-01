Eddyfi Sharck Fillet Weld Probe

Eddyfi announced the launch of the Sharck™ fillet weld probe. It is designed around the well-known tangential ECA technology (TECA), which is specifically made for carbon steel crack assessment. Not only does the technology enable establishing crack position and measuring its length, but also its depth, with only minimal surface preparation. Similar to the Sharck butt weld probe, this one can tolerate a liftoff (paint or coating, for example) up to 3 mm (0.120 in).

The Sharck fillet weld probe was specifically designed to make inspecting 90° T-joints easy. The probe combines the ability of individual, spring-loaded fingers to conform to weld crowns with a clever mechanical design enabling parts of the array to be adjusted to the cap angle (30°, 45°, or 60°). The result is a compelling C-scan image for rapid and intuitive analysis.

This new probe enables operators to completely scan weld caps, toe areas, and heat-affected zones at high speeds (up to 200 mm/s (8 in/s)). This is a major improvement over pencil probes and conventional eddy current probes, reducing inspection and down times. The Sharck fillet weld probe is therefore the perfect addition to the Sharck probe family, covering an ever-expanding range of welds.

Eddyfi Technologies

http://www.eddyfi.com/products/sharck-weld-probes/