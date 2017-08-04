MicroConnex Deploys High-Resolution Fischerscope X-Ray Fluorescence Metrology Station

SNOQUALMIE, WA — MicroConnex, a provider of high-density interconnect solutions to the medical and industrial test markets, acquired and commissioned a Fischerscope X-Ray XDV-µ Metrology Station from Fischer Technology.

This x-ray fluorescence (XRF) instrument expands the MicroConnex metrology capability set to include best-in-class thickness and composition measurements of very thin metal coatings, conductive traces, and small components and structures.

Says Steve Leith, VP of engineering and technology at Microconnex, said, "Our customers often use circuit and interconnect designs that challenge conventional metrology capabilities for minimum feature size as well as thickness and compositional measurement accuracy. The new Fischerscope XRF expands our metrology capabilities to enable higher resolution measurements of very small functional features and other critical-to-quality structures of importance to our customers."

Leith said, "With the poly-capillary optics and silicon drift detector, this XRF instrument is at the front of the line in x-ray measurement technology. Our recent commissioning of the system further solidifies our market position in both fabricating and ensuring quality in difficult-to-build HDI designs."

For more information, visit www.microconnex.com.