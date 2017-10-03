Scott Brandon Joins Applied Vision

AKRON, OH — Applied Vision Corporation, a provider of high speed vision inspection systems for the food and beverage container industry, added Scott Brandon to its leadership team.

Brandon formally joined Applied Vision June 30, 2017 as vice president of operations at the company’s headquarters in Akron, OH. He was previously the director of supply chain operations at Rexam PLC in Chicago.

“Scott’s previous positions and experience over 17 years, first with American National Can Corporation then Rexam make him a perfect fit for Applied Vision’s continued growth initiatives” said Amir Novini, president and CEO of Applied Vision.

Novini added, “Scott’s background in container manufacturing and global procurement with Six Sigma Black Belt credentials complements our similarly qualified staff.”

For more information, visit AppliedVision.com.