NI Trend Watch 2018 Explores the Trends Driving the Future Faster

AUSTIN, TX — National Instruments released its NI Trend Watch 2018. The report examines the technological advances propelling the future faster than ever before along with some of the biggest challenges engineers face looking ahead to 2018.

“As we advance through the 21st century, our customers demand higher quality devices, faster test times, more reliable networking and almost instantaneous computing to keep their organizations moving forward,” said Shelley Gretlein, NI vice president of corporate marketing. “Not only is NI prepared to help customers keep pace by exploring the trends impacting our industry, we also provide actionable insights backed with an open, software-centric platform to accelerate the development of any customer-defined test, measurement or control system.”

NI Trend Watch 2018 explores the following topics:

Machine Learning Puts Data to Work—Intelligent systems create and rely on data, but the ever-increasing quantity of data exacerbates the Big Analog Data challenge. Discover how machine learning addresses the problem head-on, so engineers can focus on finding and solving the next grand challenge.

5G to Disrupt Test Processes—5G innovation doesn’t stop at design. Test and measurement solutions will be key in the commercialization cycle, but 5G requires a different approach to test than previous wireless technologies. Find out what it’s going to take to make 5G a reality.

3 Mandates of the IIoT—The proliferation of smart and connected “things” in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) provides tremendous opportunities for increased performance and lower costs, but managing these distributed systems is often an overlooked challenge. Explore the three necessities for successfully managing your “things.”

Effects of Electrification—The vehicle electrification trend goes deeper than a global shift from internal combustion and hybrid vehicles to fully electric powertrains. Consider implications beyond the increasingly complex vehicle itself, including new demands on supporting infrastructure.

Breaking Moore’s Law —The constant pace of innovation has tracked remarkably close to Moore’s law for decades, despite a few minor revisions and much talk of its death. But now, the more than 50-year-old observation is facing health challenges again. Find out what that means for the future of the semiconductor market.

Review the complete report at www.ni.com/trend-watch.