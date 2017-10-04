Hexagon Acquires Luciad, a Provider of 5D Visualization and Analysis Solutions

Hexagon AB, a global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications, announces the acquisition of Luciad, a Belgian-based software company specializing in the visualization and analysis of real-time geospatial information.

Luciad’s visualization technologies support live connections to dynamic sensor feeds in a 3D environment. The result is a 5D digital reality – real-time, rapid fusion of multi-source content and the ability to perform analytics on-the-fly. These intuitive command and control systems benefit all kinds of applications – from public safety to smart cities to defense and intelligence – enabling users to make critical decisions based on changing information in real-time.

“This acquisition strengthens Hexagon’s ability to deliver smart digital realities, enhancing our Smart M.App platform with 3D, 4D (real-time sensor feed integration) and 5D (dynamic analytics) capabilities,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “The ability to rapidly integrate sensor data in a visually compelling environment provides the geospatial location intelligence and situational awareness necessary for mission critical operations.”

Luciad has over 100 professionals in 8 countries, with over 100,000 users of its technology globally.

Luciad will be fully consolidated as of today, operating within Hexagon's Geospatial division. The company's turnover for 2016 amounted to 16 MEUR.



