Western Gage Micro IIi Air Gage
Western’s Micro IIi Air Gage Readouts provides fast and accurate measurements of internal and external diameters. The air gage instrument features include a bright color digital display, RS-232 & USB serial data outputs, and auto calibration. Datum diameters are displayed with resolutions to 5 micro-inches. Applications include measurement of machine tool tapers and medical implant tapers. Western also designs and manufactures custom air gages for precision I.D. and O.D. match fittings, inspecting flatness, concentricity, perpendicularity, and parallelism.
Western Gage
Booth 707
