Mahr Micromar Built-In Wireless Technology

The Micromar® family of micrometers use the same Mahr wireless data transmission capability as integrated within MarCal™ digital calipers and MarCator digital indicators. The Micromar 40 EWRi is a full feature micrometer that incorporates new functions such as tolerance indication and HOLD display. Mahr has eliminated the expensive power-hungry add-on transmitters that complicate their use. Now when combined with an i-Stick receiver and MarCom Software, data collection is extremely economical, easy and transparent to the user.

Mahr Inc.

(800) 343-2050

mkt.nafta@mahr.com

www.mahr.com

Booth 1208