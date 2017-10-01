Mahr Micromar Built-In Wireless Technology
October 1, 2017
No Comments
The Micromar® family of micrometers use the same Mahr wireless data transmission capability as integrated within MarCal™ digital calipers and MarCator digital indicators. The Micromar 40 EWRi is a full feature micrometer that incorporates new functions such as tolerance indication and HOLD display. Mahr has eliminated the expensive power-hungry add-on transmitters that complicate their use. Now when combined with an i-Stick receiver and MarCom Software, data collection is extremely economical, easy and transparent to the user.
Mahr Inc.
(800) 343-2050
Booth 1208
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine.