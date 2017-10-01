New Products

LECO PX400/PX500 Grinder/Polisher

LECO PX400/PX500 Grinder/Polisher
October 1, 2017
KEYWORDS grinder / Leco Corp. / polisher
Reprints
No Comments

LECO introduces the new PX400/PX500 grinder/polisher series to their lineup of metallographic products. This grinder/polisher series emphasizes ease-of-use while delivering exceptionally flat specimens that are ideal for microhardness or microstructural work at the next sample step. Designed with the latest technology, the PX400/PX500 provides an efficient, safe, reliable, and clean grinding/polishing solution through a number of new and improved features.

LECO

www.leco.com 

Booth 1709

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.