LECO PX400/PX500 Grinder/Polisher
October 1, 2017
No Comments
LECO introduces the new PX400/PX500 grinder/polisher series to their lineup of metallographic products. This grinder/polisher series emphasizes ease-of-use while delivering exceptionally flat specimens that are ideal for microhardness or microstructural work at the next sample step. Designed with the latest technology, the PX400/PX500 provides an efficient, safe, reliable, and clean grinding/polishing solution through a number of new and improved features.
LECO
Booth 1709
