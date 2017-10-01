New Products

4D Technology 4D InSpec Surface Gauge

October 1, 2017
4D InSpec Surface Gauge is the first handheld, precision instrument for non-contact measurement of surface defects 5um – 2.5mm deep. Micrometer-level resolution, instant results, touch-screen operation, portability and affordability enable measurement of defects (corrosion, scratches, bumps) and features (edge break, radii, rivet depth) throughout the factory or repair facility.

4D Technology Corporation

(520) 294-5600

www.4DInSpec.com

Booth 1813

