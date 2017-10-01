Marposs i-Wave2 Manual Gage
October 1, 2017
Marposs’ wireless i-Wave2 manual gauge with an integrated 1.8 in. color display puts measurement capability directly into the user’s hand, helping save time and money. It features Bluetooth® wireless technology and a 24/7 inductive charging system. The ergonomic, waterproof design delivers a robust product suitable for the most extreme shop floor environments.
Marposs
(248) 370-0404
Booth 619
