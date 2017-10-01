New Products

Marposs i-Wave2 Manual Gage

Marposs i-Wave2 Manual Gage
October 1, 2017
KEYWORDS iWave2 / manual gauge / Marposs Corp. / wireless
Reprints
No Comments

Marposs’ wireless i-Wave2 manual gauge with an integrated 1.8 in. color display puts measurement capability directly into the user’s hand, helping save time and money. It features Bluetooth® wireless technology and a 24/7 inductive charging system. The ergonomic, waterproof design delivers a robust product suitable for the most extreme shop floor environments. 

Marposs

(248) 370-0404

www.marposs.com

Booth 619

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.