Redefining Aerospace Inspection with CT

Effective quality management is crucial for the success of aerospace, an industry where failure is simply not an option. Faulty designs and poorly manufactured parts not only lead to wasted resources and loss of profits, but also jeopardize company reputation and can compromise public safety. These concerns eventually led to widespread adoption of standards to implement stringent quality and safety requirements for aerospace manufacturing.

The quest for quality is also helping push the boundaries of innovation in aerospace, leading to progress with lightweighting to improve fuel efficiency and greater usage of advanced materials like super alloys to increase aircraft performance and durability. The aerospace industry has also been an early adopter of additive manufacturing, which enables weight savings and space optimization while allowing for complex designs through a simplified fabrication process.