Leonardo DRS Selects Sierra-Olympic as Master Distributor of Uncooled Thermal Camera Cores in U.S.

HOOD RIVER, OR — Sierra-Olympic Technologies, supplier of infrared (IR) and thermal imaging components, cameras, and systems solutions for innovative imaging applications, has signed an agreement with Leonardo DRS Inc. to become its U.S. master distributor of commercial uncooled thermal camera cores.

Sierra-Olympic Technologies will assume sales and distribution responsibilities for all U.S.-based OEMs who integrate Leonardo DRS’ Tamarisk family of uncooled infrared camera cores. The agreement will allow Sierra-Olympic to focus on supporting commercial customers by introducing new product offerings and providing customer service and allow Leonardo DRS to focus its commitment to research and development of uncooled thermal technologies and infrared sensors.

Chris Johnston, president of Sierra-Olympic Technologies, notes, "We’re excited to embark on this extended role with Leonardo DRS and feel that our industry sales expertise and effective commercial business model is an ideal match for their class-leading infrared product line.”

“This agreement ensures that our U.S. commercial customer base continues to receive superior service from a trusted industry partner and allows Leonardo DRS to focus on product innovation and international market expansion,” said Shawn Black, vice president and general manager, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems Division of Leonardo DRS. “We see tremendous opportunity in growing our existing strategic international arrangements with OEMs spanning the security and surveillance, personal vision, and consumer automotive markets,” Black said.

As Sierra-Olympic focuses on domestic commercial sales of the Tamarisk product line, DRS Leonardo will continue to sell its uncooled thermal sensors and camera cores directly to defense prime contractors and the U.S. military and allied forces. DRS Leonardo will also continue to engage with research labs and continue to service international business opportunities for both military and commercial applications.

For more information, visit leonardodrs.com.