Frost & Sullivan Recognizes ComplianceQuest Innovation in Advancing Modern Cloud Enterprise Quality Management Solutions

TAMPA, FL — ComplianceQuest, a cloud-based enterprise quality management system, was named the recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 North American Enterprise Quality Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award.

As part of Frost & Sullivan's annual Excellence in Best Practices Awards, the Entrepreneurial Company Award recognizes the company that provides the best innovation and customer impact and has the genuine potential to disrupt the market by delivering advanced products that clearly help customers achieve desired outcomes with significant value for the price.

The EQMS market is a competitive space, and most vendors offer solutions built on a rigid legacy on-premise/hosted infrastructure that lacks the ability to scale up/down performance and reliability. They have lengthy development timeframes and the inability to take advantage of the latest disruptive technology. However, the ComplianceQuest solution is an innovative EQMS built on modern cloud architecture—leveraging advanced technologies such as collaboration, mobility, artificial intelligence, and machine learning—to offer a unified application suite that addresses the present-day and emerging quality and compliance business challenges, anywhere, anytime.

The solution is built and runs natively on the Salesforce platform.

“ComplianceQuest’s decision to use the Salesforce cloud is an astute decision to focus and drive innovation into its solutions while leveraging everything the Salesforce business platform provides today and will provide in the future,” says Frost & Sullivan Research Manager Muthuraman (Ram) Ramasamy. “The breadth of this timely solution’s offering (i.e., audit, CAPA, change, complaints, document control, equipment management, safety incidents, inspections, non-conformance, supplier, and training) clearly demonstrates the company’s path-breaking ability to rapidly deliver differentiated value in the market.”

ComplianceQuest integrates its solution suite with complimentary enterprise software solutions including ERP, laboratory information management (LIMS), asset management, purchasing, product lifecycle management (PLM), manufacturing execution (MES), and human resources management (HRM) systems. These span across the entire operational value chain and bringing together key data to understand the 360-degree view of quality, compliance, and safety metrics. In addition, through rich application programming interfaces (APIs) and Force.com, ComplianceQuest easily integrates with third-party applications (Salesforce appexchange) while providing a consistent user interface experience and a common and standards-based object environment.

ComplianceQuest has tripled in size since its inception, with much of its success due to the leadership team’s over 20 years of EQMS experience and its company’s mission—putting customers first. ComplianceQuest’s rapid “ABCD” (Agile-Based CQ Deployment) implementation methodology focuses on the customer and makes deployment simple and easy for users to configure the solution to meet their specific business requirements. The implementation methodology is flexible and through design and training workshops, enables ComplianceQuest to work easily with small and medium companies, as well as large enterprises.

“We’ve had incredible feedback from the marketplace. We’re excited about our current and future success with working with customers in diverse industries, our partners, and the Salesforce ecosystem to drive the next-gen modern cloud EQMS,” said Nikki Willett, chief strategy officer at ComplianceQuest. “Our team is honored to be recognized for our innovation and passion for driving our customers’ growth by unlocking the power of quality in the modern cloud. We remain focused on our customer first mission and constantly delivering value to our customers.”

Each year Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in business development, competitive strategy, and leadership. It lauds outstanding management, consistent growth, and positive social and economic impact on local and national communities and customers.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For more information, visit awards.frost.com and www.compliancequest.com.

