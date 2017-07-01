Magnaflux EV6500 UV lamp

Magnaflux is introducing the newest addition to their line of LED UV inspection lamps with the EV6500. Designed for nondestructive testing professionals, the EV6500 improves inspection quality and flexibility by offering 7,000 μW/cm2 high intensity UV-A illumination with broad-coverage 100 ft-candle white light in a single hand-held LED lamp so inspectors can effortlessly switch from fluores-cent inspection to visible flaw checking with a single device.

The EV6500 eliminates the need for a separate flashlight or overhead light for visible spot checking with built-in visible light LEDs which provide 16 inches / 41 cm of bright, concentrated white light for easy, fast visible inspections.

Providing 85 in2 (450 cm2) of intense UV illumination area, the EV6500 speeds up inspection time with the widest, most even beam on the market. Indications are clearly visible even at the edge of the 10 inch / 25 cm beam, thanks to the high-intensity, specially designed LED array.

Engineered specifically for the rigors of NDT environments in order to reduce on-the-job downtime, this portable UV lamp features dependable, reinforced construction, along with fully sealed housing, fan-less cooling system and non-clouding lens for reliable, consistent inspections.

