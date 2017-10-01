Jenoptik Hommel-Etamic Toposcan Measuring System
The Hommel-Etamic Toposcan is a system used for measuring the surface of cylinder bores larger then 60mm in dia. The Toposcan is capable of automatically measuring the size of porosity & blow holes, stroke reversal radius, laser pocket structures, roughness of bore walls, torn & folded metal and cross-hatch angles. It can be used either for R&D tasks, or in the production line.
