Jenoptik Hommel-Etamic Toposcan Measuring System

October 1, 2017
KEYWORDS bore gages / Borehole deviation measurements / Hommel-Etamic / surface measurement
The Hommel-Etamic Toposcan is a system used for measuring the surface of cylinder bores larger then 60mm in dia. The Toposcan is capable of automatically measuring the size of porosity & blow holes, stroke reversal radius, laser pocket structures, roughness of bore walls, torn & folded metal and cross-hatch angles. It can be used either for R&D tasks, or in the production line.

Jenoptik Industrial Metrology

(248) 853-5888

www.jenoptik.com/industrial-metrology

Booth 1218

