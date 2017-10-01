New Products

Keyence IM-7000 Measurement System

October 1, 2017
Keyence will be featuring the recently released IM-7000 Series Instant Measurement system at The Quality Show 2017! This next generation optical comparator can accurately measure all of your parts dimensions in seconds, automatically record data and generate complete inspection reports all with the push of a button!

Keyence Corporation of America

(888) 539-3623

www.keyence.com/TQS17

Booth 1814

