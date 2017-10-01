Nikon ModelMaker H120 Handheld Scanner

The ModelMaker H120 incorporates blue laser technology, ultra-fast frame rate, specially developed Nikon optics and the ability to measure the most challenging materials, this represents the next genera-tion of portable laser scanning. The H120 makes no compromises in addressing the market needs by ef-ficiently delivering the most detailed and accurate data in a fraction of the time of competing technolo-gies.

With a Field-of-View width up to 120 mm and a point resolution of up to 35 µm, the ModelMaker H120 is the perfect fit for users requiring fast data collection over a large area but cannot afford to com-promise on detail.

An extremely fast frame rate of over 450Hz is available even when measuring difficult materials such as carbon fiber, gloss black, reflective or significantly multi-colored parts. The ModelMaker H120’s uncompromising speed is completely independent of its robust ability to capture high quality data on the most challenging parts. With 2,000 points per scan line and no reliance on point-to-point in-terpolation to artificially boost data density it is possible to measure very small details on large surfaces even when cycle time is critical. So whatever the application, users can be confident that the productivi-ty and clarity of the data remains at the highest level.

To complement such high productivity, the ModelMaker H120 uses advanced Nikon optics and a blue, low speckle, laser to give very high accuracy and low noise data. This means it is now possible to clearly identify very small scratches and abrasions on a surface. As well as the shape of the surface, sharp edges are represented like never before. With a scanner accuracy of 7 µm (1 sigma) and combined system accuracy with the MCAx arms of up to 28 µm (2 sigma) the ModelMaker H120 stands far apart from other similarly perceived solutions.

The 4th generation of Enhanced Sensor Performance (ESP4) dynamically adapts the laser parame-ters not just for every scan line, but for every point in each scan line – enabling parts with significant color changes or reflectivity to be measured from any angle. This fast-tracks the user’s confidence with the system and minimizes training needs since a single scanner setting is capable of measuring almost all parts encountered in industrial metrology applications.

The new ModelMaker H120 has been designed to provide users the most efficient, user-friendly and accurate measurement experience on the market. Temperature compensation and robust thermal stabil-ity mean warm-up time to achieve a stable set-up is unnecessary. Simply connect to the PC using a USB cable, power on and start scanning within a few seconds. Real-time feedback is provided by display of the boundaries of the measurement area on the measured part which ensures the user is always scanning at the optimal position. An integrated locking mechanism provides a simple, user-friendly and repeata-ble connection to the MCAx arm. This allows the scanner to be used on MCAx arms of different sizes and specifications located throughout a facility rather than needing to move the whole arm assembly.

By combining the ModelMaker H120 scanner with the high performance MCAx arm, the combina-tion of non-contact scanning and contact probe measurement allows users freedom to measure almost anything. This includes freeform and geometric parts, hard-to-reach features, highly textured or trans-parent materials and even materials which deform easily such as foams or textiles. In many cases of in-dustrial feature measurement, the accuracy performance and low noise level of the new scanner signifi-cantly exceeds the performance of tactile probes.

With handheld laser scanning, users can rapidly and easily understand the dimensional quality of their company’s products both inside the metrology lab or on the shop floor. By combining the portabil-ity, accuracy and application flexibility of the MCAx arm with the extreme performance capabilities of the ModelMaker H120, users can achieve precise measurements with confidence in a multitude of situa-tions.

Through direct integration with a variety of class-leading software tools for scanning, probing, pro-cessing and dimensional analysis of measurement data – users can tailor the solution for their needs. From advanced inspection using Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) with color map comparisons to nominal CAD, fly-outs and sectional cut-through to reverse engineering or even simply using high-definition scan data to generate polygon meshes for additive manufacturing. No matter what the application is, the ModelMaker H120 delivers on all fronts through its no-compromise design and Nikon Metrology’s superior laser scanning development experience.

Nikon Metrology

www.nikonmetrology.com