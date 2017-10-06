Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Moves to Enhance HxGN SMART Quality Development

COBHAM, SURREY, UK — Hexagon AB, acquired the software assets of Kronion GmbH. Founded in 2009, Kronion developed the eMMA software suite for dimensional data management, quality planning and analytics for the automotive, shipbuilding and other discrete manufacturing industries. The company currently employs 15 people in Landau, Germany; these employees will continue to work from the Landau site as part of the team at Q-DAS, the Hexagon-owned statistical process control specialist. The functionality of eMMA will enhance the recently launched HxGN SMART Quality online quality data and measurement resource management software platform.

eMMA software is an enterprise IT solution that enables OEMs and their suppliers to plan, collect and analyze dimensional information from various stages of the product lifecycle. Offering native 3D functionality and integration to product data management (PDM) and product lifecycle management (PLM) software as well as other customer systems, eMMA is used by global automotive manufacturers across prototype departments, body shops, interior, composite, stamping and metrology rooms. The software collects shop-floor data from dozens of metrology systems and aligns it with managed quality control routines for automated and on-the-fly analytics.

“The eMMA software and the expertise of the team behind it are highly complementary additions to Q-DAS and our HxGN SMART Quality development group. They will provide our customers with greater value out of their collected dimensional data and ease data management efforts”, said Norbert Hanke, president of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. “We’re committed to supporting our customers’ entire metrology fleet including probing, scanning and automated systems with a hardware-independent software solution.”

