Accurate Technology ProTable-TUBE

October 3, 2017
KEYWORDS Accurate Technology / Digital Measuring System / shaft gages / tube inspection solution
The ProTable-TUBE is made for fast, simple, digital measurements of tubes & shafts up to 3 in. in diameter. ProTable-TUBE is debris and coolant tolerant and easy-to-use. Readout has built-in temperature compensation, SPC output, and is battery powered. Accurate within +/-.003 in. Customization is available for unique or custom applications.

Accurate Technology, Inc.

(800) 233-0580

www.proscale.com

Booth 1920

