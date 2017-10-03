Accurate Technology ProTable-TUBE
October 3, 2017
No Comments
The ProTable-TUBE is made for fast, simple, digital measurements of tubes & shafts up to 3 in. in diameter. ProTable-TUBE is debris and coolant tolerant and easy-to-use. Readout has built-in temperature compensation, SPC output, and is battery powered. Accurate within +/-.003 in. Customization is available for unique or custom applications.
Accurate Technology, Inc.
(800) 233-0580
Booth 1920
