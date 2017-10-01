New Products

Brunson KinAiry

October 1, 2017
KinAiry is the comprehensive, independent solution for laser tracker evaluation, utilizing NIST’s Interim Field Test Procedure IR-80161. KinAiry provides a set of traceable measurements to verify volumetric performance in your environment. The result is a colorized graphical analysis displaying the overall health of your tracker regardless of make or model.

Brunson Instrument Company

(816) 483-3187

info@brunson.us

www.brunson.us/quality

Booth 528

