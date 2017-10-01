HIGH-QA Inspection Manager
October 1, 2017
No Comments
Inspection Manager will automatically extract manufacturing and inspection requirements from any 2D print, automatically generate ballooning, extract automatically GD&T, generate Inspection Plan, automatically read inspection results from any CMM\Vision machines and other inspection tools and automatically will generate all report format including FAI, PPAP and others formats.
HIGH-QA
Booth 1131
