ATOS Capsule Blue Light Precision 3D Scanner

October 1, 2017
KEYWORDS 3d data capture / high-performance digital cameras / scanner
The new high-performance ATOS Capsule delivers exceptional 3D data quality with high precision accuracy for 3D measurement and dimensional inspection of small to medium sized parts.  It can be mounted on a camera, tripod, semi-automated, and/or full-automated configurations.  Customer applications include inspection of gears, turbine engine components, and medical parts.

Capture 3D, Inc.

(714) 546-7278 

www.capture3d.com

Booth 1627

