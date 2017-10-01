ATOS Capsule Blue Light Precision 3D Scanner
October 1, 2017
No Comments
The new high-performance ATOS Capsule delivers exceptional 3D data quality with high precision accuracy for 3D measurement and dimensional inspection of small to medium sized parts. It can be mounted on a camera, tripod, semi-automated, and/or full-automated configurations. Customer applications include inspection of gears, turbine engine components, and medical parts.
Capture 3D, Inc.
(714) 546-7278
Booth 1627
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine.