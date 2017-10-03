Nissan to Recall 1.2 Million Vehicles Over Flawed Safety Inspection

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. will recall more than 1.2 million vehicles in Japan which have undergone flawed safety inspections, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa told a press conference that the recall could cost the company about 25 billion yen, or about $220 million.

The company, Japan's second biggest automaker, suspended the registration of some 60,000 new cars because their safety inspections were conducted by uncertified personnel.

Some 21 models manufactured in six factories in Japan were involved in the malpractice, including the Note, Cube, CT-R, March, Skyline, and Leaf electric car among others, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The issue was first brought into light following an on-site inspection by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Sept. 18, said local reports.

It was found that Nissan had “assistant inspectors,” instead of certified inspectors, do the safety check before the cars leave the factories, according to the Xinhua News Agency

The ministry has asked Nissan to redo the inspections and instructed other automakers to review their own operations.

Saikawa said the company has begun an internal probe into the cause of the malpractice which is expected to take a month, according to the Xinhua News Agency.