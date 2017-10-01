New Products

October 1, 2017
Phillips Modular Fixture Tower

Phillips modular fixture tower of 2 in. blocks can be built both vertically and horizontally with pivot options. Components include: base, 2x2 in. cubes, 4 in. blank spacer, 2 in. and 4 in. connection posts. Cubes have 10 (¼-20) holes per side for flexibility in holding positions. Components are highly accurate, durable black anodized aluminum.

Phillips Precision, Inc. Products Division

(508) 869-0373

cphillips@phillipsprecision.cc

www.fixture-up.com

Booth 734

