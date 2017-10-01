MicroRidge MobileCollect Wireless
October 1, 2017
No Comments
MobileCollect is compatible with any gage and any software. This allows you to choose the best gage devices and software application for your situation. MobileCollect offers unlimited mobility for capturing your measurements in real-time, with 100% accuracy, at the press of a button. Setup is easy, link multiple transmitters with a receiver, and install multiple systems in close proximity without concern.
MicroRidge Systems, Inc.
(541) 593-1656
Booth 828
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine.