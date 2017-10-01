MicroRidge MobileCollect Wireless

MobileCollect is compatible with any gage and any software. This allows you to choose the best gage devices and software application for your situation. MobileCollect offers unlimited mobility for capturing your measurements in real-time, with 100% accuracy, at the press of a button. Setup is easy, link multiple transmitters with a receiver, and install multiple systems in close proximity without concern.

MicroRidge Systems, Inc.

(541) 593-1656

sales@microridge.com

www.microridge.com

Booth 828