Stratasys Joins Forces with Non-Profit Workshops for Warriors, Donates to Additive Manufacturing Curriculum

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT — Stratasys is teaming with nationally-accredited, non-profit Workshops for Warriors to unveil advanced manufacturing job re-training and certification initiatives for military veterans. Backed by key donations of premier 3D printing technology and services, the San Diego-based program features Stratasys as the centerpiece of the institution’s new additive manufacturing STEM-accreditation and training.

Enabling former members of the armed services to more effectively contribute across the rapidly evolving manufacturing sector, this 3D printing accreditation is offered at no-cost to qualified students. The educational program is designed to address the market’s skilled labor shortage—allowing newly qualified and certified employees to contribute to America’s resurgent manufacturing sector.

At the core of this program is the Stratasys Fortus 450mc, the market’s leading additive manufacturing solution. Fueled by Stratasys FDM technology, the offering is ideal for demands of high-requirement production—advancing speed, agility, and design freedom for accurate and repeatable 3D printed prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts.

“Today’s manufacturing demands companies move faster and more efficiently than ever before. Lean processes mandate reduction of both tooling costs and risks, as well as removal of design constraints typically hindering productivity. Additive technology is the engine that makes this all possible,” said Rich Garrity, president of Americas, Stratasys. “We’re honored to partner with Workshops for Warriors, empowering the skilled men and women of the military with the tools necessary to succeed in the thriving manufacturing sector.”

A state-licensed non-profit with nearly 500 graduates to date, San Diego-based Workshops for Warriors is committed to providing quality, accredited STEM programs and advanced educational opportunities for veterans—ensuring they gain skills necessary to succeed in the workplace. Each graduate earns third-party, nationally-recognized credentials accredited by: the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), CNC Software Inc. (Mastercam), SolidWorks, Immerse2Learn, the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), and the American Welding Society (AWS). The Stratasys agreement is the organization’s first in additive manufacturing, laying a foundation for future accreditation programs.

“In our region alone, more than 40,000 veterans transition out of military service each and every year. Unfortunately, many face significant challenges - including access to living-wage jobs. Our mission is to make significant, lasting improvements in the lives of veterans and their families—and job re-training is a key to this transformation,” said Hernàn Luis y Prado, founder of Workshops for Warriors and a former US Navy Officer. “3D printing is required for accelerated careers in manufacturing, and Stratasys is the ideal partner to help us create these opportunities for students.”

All Workshops for Warriors offerings are accredited STEM educational programs, always provided at no-cost through generous donations. The school currently receives no Federal, State, or local funding, and is expected to be eligible for GI Bill benefits in April 2019.

For more information, visit wfwusa.org.