Spectroline Fanless LED UV-A Inspection Lamps

October 1, 2017
KEYWORDS aviation and space industries / inspection / lamps / LED lighting
The UV-365SBLC and UV-365MSBLC are compact, IP rated inspection lamps and can be used in any MPI/LPI nondestructive evaluation that requires ASTM E3022-15 and Rolls Royce RRES 90061 Compliance, including Aviation and Aerospace NDT.

In addition to three powerful UV-A LEDs, the uVision comes with a convenient White LED for il-luminating work areas.  The Deluxe models are equipped with a convenient White Light intensity adjustment.

Key Features:

  • IP 65 Rated – Dust Tight/Protected Against Jets of Water.
  • Fanless
  • Cool running
  • Lightweight
  • Rugged
  • White light intensity adjustment
  • Extremely low violet hue/visible light emission
  • Mobile version available

Spectroline

(516) 333-4840

orders@spectroline.com

