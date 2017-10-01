Spectroline Fanless LED UV-A Inspection Lamps

The UV-365SBLC and UV-365MSBLC are compact, IP rated inspection lamps and can be used in any MPI/LPI nondestructive evaluation that requires ASTM E3022-15 and Rolls Royce RRES 90061 Compliance, including Aviation and Aerospace NDT.

In addition to three powerful UV-A LEDs, the uVision comes with a convenient White LED for il-luminating work areas. The Deluxe models are equipped with a convenient White Light intensity adjustment.

Key Features:

IP 65 Rated – Dust Tight/Protected Against Jets of Water.

Fanless

Cool running

Lightweight

Rugged

White light intensity adjustment

Extremely low violet hue/visible light emission

Mobile version available

Spectroline

(516) 333-4840

orders@spectroline.com