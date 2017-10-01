Spectroline Fanless LED UV-A Inspection Lamps
October 1, 2017
The UV-365SBLC and UV-365MSBLC are compact, IP rated inspection lamps and can be used in any MPI/LPI nondestructive evaluation that requires ASTM E3022-15 and Rolls Royce RRES 90061 Compliance, including Aviation and Aerospace NDT.
In addition to three powerful UV-A LEDs, the uVision comes with a convenient White LED for il-luminating work areas. The Deluxe models are equipped with a convenient White Light intensity adjustment.
Key Features:
- IP 65 Rated – Dust Tight/Protected Against Jets of Water.
- Fanless
- Cool running
- Lightweight
- Rugged
- White light intensity adjustment
- Extremely low violet hue/visible light emission
- Mobile version available
Spectroline
(516) 333-4840
