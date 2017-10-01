Behlman VPXtra 3U OpenVPX Power Products

Behlman Electronics’ latest pair of power solutions make it possible for system designers to have both 800 W output available, and energy storage for 50 milliseconds when needed for critical MIL-STD-704 performance. Behlman VPXtra™ 800A is a 3U, Open VPX, VITA 62 compatible high-power AC-DC power supply.

This power solution is a rugged, highly reliable, conduction cooled, switch-mode unit designed and built for essential high-end military, commercial and industrial applications. It accepts 115/200 VAC, 3-phase input IAW MIL-STD-704F, and provides 28 VDC output with a 3.3 VDC auxiliary, without a minimum load requirement. Protection from overvoltage, short circuits, over current and thermal over-load is standard.

Behlman VPXtra™ HU700HV Hold-Up Card is a compatible 3U Open VPX VITA 62 unit. This companion power solution works in conjunction with the Behlman VPXtra™ 800A, to hold-up 650 Watts of DC power for 50 milliseconds, to meet the input power transient specifications of MIL-STD-704 (A to F).

The Behlman VPXtra™ 800A Power Supply, and the Behlman VPXtra™ HU700HV Hold-Up Card are designed and manufactured with Behlman’s trademarked Xtra-Cooling™, Xtra-Reliable Design™, and Xtra-rugged™ Construction, to ensure long, trouble-free service, and precise VPXtra™ compatibil-ity.

Behlman Electronics Inc.

(631) 435-0410

sales @behlman.com

www.behlman.com