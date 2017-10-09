North Star Imaging Opening New Inspection Lab On East Coast

ROGERS, MN — North Star Imaging will open a new inspection services and applications laboratory to support customers in the East Coast.

This facility will offer inspection services and support for existing and new customers using a state of the art X5000 450/225 kV dual tube digital X-ray and computed tomography (CT) system.

Typical inspection service requests are for internal measurements, 3D CAD comparisons, defect, void and/or porosity analysis, surface reconstructions for reverse engineering, finite element analysis and failure analysis.

Eric Gingras, NSI’s business development manager for the East Coast Inspection Services lab, will be leading this site’s operations.

For more information, visit 4nsi.com/massachusetts.