MVTec Names Christoph Wagner as Embedded Vision Product Manager

MUNICH — MVTec Software GmbH is expanding its team by naming Christoph Wagner as the new product and business development manager. The 34-year-old will work to further increase MVTec's presence in the international embedded vision market. The mechanical engineer and certified business administrator has extensive expertise in machine vision, the company said. He has also gained more than 10 years of experience in product management, technical support, as well as research and development.

Previously, Wagner worked primarily on the hardware side, in particular in the area of 3D vision. Before joining MVTec, he was employed at wenglorMEL GmbH as a technical support manager and product manager for 2D and 3D profile sensors (optoelectronic sensors). Before that, Wagner worked at SmartRay GmbH, where he held various positions in customer support, order processing, project management of customer-specific applications, as well as in research and development.

Christoph Wagner will hold a presentation on "Embedded Vision – Efficient Development of Applications Using Professional Vision Software" at the embedded world Conference 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Wagner said, "I very much look forward to joining the leading manufacturer in the market for standard machine vision software. As part of this work, I will be able to purposefully combine my machine vision expertise with my knowledge in the area of hardware development. I am eager to help actively and profitably strengthen the embedded vision technology field – which is equally important for both customers and MVTec – and to broaden MVTec's presence in this international growth market."

