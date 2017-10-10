J.A. King Acquires Oklahoma-Based Trace 1 Calibrations

GREENSBORO, NC — J.A. King, a leading ISO 17025 accredited precision measurement company, are acquiring Trace 1 Calibrations, an Oklahoma-based calibration laboratory.

The purchase of Trace 1 Calibrations further increases J.A. King’s market share in Oklahoma. J.A. King currently has a full-service lab located in Oklahoma City.

“We already do a great deal of work in the Tulsa area from our Oklahoma City office, so we are excited to be able to better serve our Northern Oklahoma customers with a local lab,” said John King, CEO of J.A. King. “The addition of Trace 1 Calibrations allows us to expand our services and capabilities particularly for the aerospace industry and in the area of liquid flow.”

J.A. King will maintain operations at the Tulsa, OK facility with minimal disruption in service.

“I am excited for the Tulsa team to join our company,” stated King. “We look forward to serving Trace 1’s customers with extensive calibration and repair capabilities, as well as accredited testing and inspection services. In addition, J.A. King offers ‘off the shelf’ measurement systems along with custom designed and built solutions for complex applications.”

